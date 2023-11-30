The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Connor McDavid vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 19:36 per game on the ice, is -4.

In seven of 19 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 19 games this year, McDavid has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

McDavid has an assist in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that McDavid goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 63.6%.

McDavid Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 28 Points 6 8 Goals 0 20 Assists 6

