When the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Connor Zary score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

  • In three of 12 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Stars this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Zary's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:54 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 7-4
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:18 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:35 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:23 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

