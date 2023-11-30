Connor Zary will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Zary's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Zary vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 14:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Zary has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zary has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zary has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zary's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Zary having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zary Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 12 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.