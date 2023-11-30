For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Conor Timmins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Timmins 2022-23 stats and insights

Timmins scored in two of 27 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.

Timmins averaged 0.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

