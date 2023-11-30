Will Conor Timmins Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Conor Timmins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Timmins 2022-23 stats and insights
- Timmins scored in two of 27 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.
- Timmins averaged 0.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
