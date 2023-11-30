Thursday's game between the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) and the Coppin State Eagles (0-7) at Physical Education Complex should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66, heavily favoring UMBC to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Coppin State vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Coppin State vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 78, Coppin State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Coppin State vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: UMBC (-11.2)

UMBC (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Coppin State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UMBC is 4-3-0. The Eagles have hit the over in two games, while Retrievers games have gone over five times.

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -149 scoring differential, falling short by 21.3 points per game. They're putting up 51.6 points per game to rank 362nd in college basketball and are allowing 72.9 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball.

The 22.1 rebounds per game Coppin State averages rank 363rd in the nation, and are 16.2 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Coppin State knocks down 4.0 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), 4.7 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Eagles rank 362nd in college basketball with 70.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 330th in college basketball defensively with 98.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Coppin State forces 14.6 turnovers per game (62nd in college basketball) while committing 13.9 (305th in college basketball play).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers score 80.5 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and give up 80.9 (337th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

UMBC is 87th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.3 its opponents average.

UMBC knocks down 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0.

UMBC has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (327th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (129th in college basketball).

