Coppin State vs. UMBC November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-4) face the UMBC Retrievers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Coppin State vs. UMBC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coppin State vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coppin State Rank
|Coppin State AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|362nd
|83.2
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|261st
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|358th
|5.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.