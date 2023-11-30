The Coppin State Eagles (0-4) face the UMBC Retrievers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coppin State vs. UMBC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coppin State vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coppin State Rank Coppin State AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 74.3 115th 362nd 83.2 Points Allowed 72.8 261st 354th 27.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th 358th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 66th 8.4 3pt Made 8.0 104th 313th 11.3 Assists 14.3 88th 340th 14.3 Turnovers 9.5 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.