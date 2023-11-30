For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Curtis Lazar a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

Lazar averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:56 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

