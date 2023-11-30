High school basketball is on the schedule today in Dane County, Wisconsin, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison West High School at Verona Area High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30

7:15 PM CT on November 30 Location: Verona, WI

Verona, WI Conference: BIG 8

BIG 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison East High School at La Follette High School