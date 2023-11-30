Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 30?
Should you bet on Darnell Nurse to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.0% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|25:10
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:35
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-2
Oilers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
