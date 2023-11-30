Darnell Nurse will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Nurse are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Darnell Nurse vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +200)

0.5 points (Over odds: +200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Nurse has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 22:35 on the ice per game.

Nurse has a goal in three of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nurse has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 21 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nurse has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Nurse has an implied probability of 33.3% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nurse has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nurse Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 4 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

