When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Kampf find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kampf stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Kampf scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:28 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.