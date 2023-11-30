The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Mercer in that upcoming Devils-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Mercer has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:50 on the ice per game.

In five of 20 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has registered a point in a game six times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Mercer has an assist in three of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 50% that Mercer hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 4 8 Points 3 5 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

