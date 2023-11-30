Dawson Mercer Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - November 30
The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Mercer in that upcoming Devils-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Dawson Mercer vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Mercer Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Mercer has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:50 on the ice per game.
- In five of 20 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Mercer has registered a point in a game six times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Mercer has an assist in three of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability is 50% that Mercer hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Mercer Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are giving up 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|20
|Games
|4
|8
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|2
|3
|Assists
|1
