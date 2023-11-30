Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
Should you wager on Dennis Gilbert to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Gilbert has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
