Should you wager on Dennis Gilbert to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In two games against the Stars this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

