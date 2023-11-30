Here's a peek at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (10-9-1), which currently has six players listed, as the Devils prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Erik Haula LW Questionable Lower Body Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 72 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the league.

They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

Philadelphia gives up 2.8 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Devils vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-155) Flyers (+125) 6.5

