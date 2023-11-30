Devils vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 30
Here's a peek at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (10-9-1), which currently has six players listed, as the Devils prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Erik Haula
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
Devils vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 72 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
- Philadelphia gives up 2.8 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
Devils vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-155)
|Flyers (+125)
|6.5
