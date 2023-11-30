Here's a peek at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (10-9-1), which currently has six players listed, as the Devils prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Erik Haula LW Questionable Lower Body
Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body
Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body
Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils' 72 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the league.
  • They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Flyers Season Insights

  • The Flyers have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
  • Philadelphia gives up 2.8 goals per game (62 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Devils vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-155) Flyers (+125) 6.5

