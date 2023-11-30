The New Jersey Devils (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Philadelphia Flyers (off a defeat) will meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN to catch the action as the Devils and Flyers hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 73 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

The Devils' 72 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Devils have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 15 7 19 26 17 19 33.9% Jesper Bratt 20 8 17 25 9 16 28.6% Tyler Toffoli 20 11 8 19 7 7 40.7% Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16 14 5 - Luke Hughes 20 2 11 13 11 10 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers concede 2.8 goals per game (62 in total), 13th in the league.

The Flyers have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players