How to Watch the Devils vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Philadelphia Flyers (off a defeat) will meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN to catch the action as the Devils and Flyers hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 73 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Devils' 72 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Devils have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|15
|7
|19
|26
|17
|19
|33.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|20
|8
|17
|25
|9
|16
|28.6%
|Tyler Toffoli
|20
|11
|8
|19
|7
|7
|40.7%
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
|Luke Hughes
|20
|2
|11
|13
|11
|10
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers concede 2.8 goals per game (62 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Flyers have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|22
|2
|14
|16
|18
|13
|-
|Travis Konecny
|22
|12
|4
|16
|6
|16
|26.7%
|Joel Farabee
|22
|8
|7
|15
|4
|5
|50%
|Cam Atkinson
|22
|8
|6
|14
|11
|8
|100%
|Sean Couturier
|20
|5
|9
|14
|11
|16
|50%
