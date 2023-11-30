Thursday's NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils (10-9-1) and the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center sees the Devils as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Flyers (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Devils vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Devils vs. Flyers Betting Trends

New Jersey's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.

In the 17 times this season the Devils have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-8 in those games.

The Flyers have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 52.9%, of those games.

New Jersey is 7-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (58.3% win percentage).

Philadelphia has a record of 6-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.5 3.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.30 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.2 2.70 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.20 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.5 3.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.30 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.2 2.70 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.20 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

