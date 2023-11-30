Thursday's NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils (10-9-1) and the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center sees the Devils as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Flyers (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.
Devils vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Devils vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
Devils vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- New Jersey's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.
- In the 17 times this season the Devils have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-8 in those games.
- The Flyers have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 52.9%, of those games.
- New Jersey is 7-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (58.3% win percentage).
- Philadelphia has a record of 6-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|3-7
|6-4-0
|6.5
|3.30
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|3.30
|3.30
|8
|27.6%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|7-3
|2-7-1
|6.2
|2.70
|2.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|2.70
|2.20
|3
|10.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|7
Flyers Recent Betting Performance
