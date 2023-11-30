Thursday's NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils (10-9-1) and the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center sees the Devils as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Flyers (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Devils vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total
BetMGM -155 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -142 +118 6.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Flyers Betting Trends

  • New Jersey's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.
  • In the 17 times this season the Devils have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 9-8 in those games.
  • The Flyers have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 52.9%, of those games.
  • New Jersey is 7-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (58.3% win percentage).
  • Philadelphia has a record of 6-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-6-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.5 3.30 3.30
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-6-0 3.30 3.30 8 27.6%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.2 2.70 2.20
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-4-0 2.70 2.20 3 10.0%
Record as ML Favorite 3-4
Record as ML Underdog 1-2
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 7
Games Over Total 6
Games Under Total 4
Record as ML Favorite 2-1
Record as ML Underdog 4-3
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 2
Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-6-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.5 3.30 3.30
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-6-0 3.30 3.30 8 27.6%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.2 2.70 2.20
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-4-0 2.70 2.20 3 10.0%
Record as ML Favorite 3-4
Record as ML Underdog 1-2
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 7
Games Over Total 6
Games Under Total 4
Record as ML Favorite 2-1
Record as ML Underdog 4-3
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 2
Games Under Total 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.