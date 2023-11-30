The New Jersey Devils (10-9-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) play at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN. The Devils defeated the New York Islanders 5-4 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils have gone 4-6-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 33 goals while giving up 33 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (27.6%).

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 6-4-0. They have put up 27 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 22. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (10.0% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Devils vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Flyers 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+125)

Flyers (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 10-9-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

In the seven games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-2-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the two games this season the Devils registered only one goal, they lost both times.

New Jersey has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Devils have scored at least three goals 16 times, and are 10-5-1 in those games (to record 21 points).

In the six games when New Jersey has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 5-1-0 to record 10 points.

In the 12 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 8-3-1 (17 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 2-5-0 to register four points.

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have an 11-10-1 record this season and are 2-1-3 in matchups that have required overtime.

In the six games Philadelphia has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Flyers scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Philadelphia has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Flyers have scored at least three goals 11 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-1-1).

Philadelphia has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 7-5-1 (15 points).

The Flyers' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Flyers finished 4-5-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 5th 3.6 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 28th 3.65 Goals Allowed 2.82 11th 5th 32.3 Shots 32.1 7th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 1st 36.76% Power Play % 9.86% 29th 23rd 75.71% Penalty Kill % 84.06% 11th

Devils vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

