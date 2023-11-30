The New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli and the Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee will be two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Information

Devils Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for New Jersey, Jack Hughes has 26 points in 15 games (seven goals, 19 assists).

Jesper Bratt is another key contributor for New Jersey, with 25 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.

Toffoli has 19 points for New Jersey, via 11 goals and eight assists.

Akira Schmid (2-4-1) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .896% save percentage ranks 42nd in the NHL.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim is a leading scorer for Philadelphia, with 16 points this season, as he has put up two goals and 14 assists in 22 games.

Travis Konecny's 16 points this season, including 12 goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.

This season, Philadelphia's Farabee has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 4-3-1 on the season, giving up 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collecting 163 saves with an .881% save percentage (55th in the league).

Devils vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 5th 3.6 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 28th 3.65 Goals Allowed 2.82 11th 5th 32.3 Shots 32.1 7th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 1st 36.76% Power Play % 9.86% 29th 23rd 75.71% Penalty Kill % 84.06% 11th

