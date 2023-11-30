The New Jersey Devils (10-9-1), coming off a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN. The Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-150) Flyers (+125) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have compiled a 9-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has a record of 7-7 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

The Devils have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 15 of 20 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Flyers Betting Insights

This season the Flyers have been an underdog 17 times, and won nine, or 52.9%, of those games.

Philadelphia has entered 13 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Flyers.

Philadelphia and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 22 games this season.

Devils vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs. Flyers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 72 (6th) Goals 64 (19th) 73 (23rd) Goals Allowed 62 (13th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 7 (28th) 17 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-6-0 overall.

In its past 10 contests, New Jersey hit the over six times.

The Devils and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Devils create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 72 this season.

The Devils are ranked 23rd in league play in goals against this season, having given up 73 total goals (3.6 per game).

They're ranked 18th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 7-3-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Philadelphia has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Flyers have scored 64 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 62 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.