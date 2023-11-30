Oddsmakers have set player props for Jack Hughes, Travis Sanheim and others when the New Jersey Devils visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Devils vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

Hughes has been a major player for New Jersey this season, with 26 points in 15 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 28 1 2 3 9 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 1 1 2 8

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jesper Bratt has accumulated 25 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 6 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 4

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Tyler Toffoli's 19 points this season have come via 11 goals and eight assists.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 2 0 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 5

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sanheim's two goals and 14 assists in 22 games for Philadelphia add up to 16 total points on the season.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 0 0 0 0

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 16 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added four assists in 22 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 1 0 1 2

