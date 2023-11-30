Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Should you wager on Dylan Cozens to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cozens stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Cozens' shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.