Should you wager on Dylan Cozens to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

  • In four of 20 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Cozens' shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 3-2
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

