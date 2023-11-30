Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Does a wager on Cozens intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Cozens vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Cozens has a goal in four games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cozens has an assist in four of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Cozens' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cozens Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 20 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.