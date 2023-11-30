Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
In the upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Elias Lindholm to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lindholm stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
- Lindholm has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|19:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.