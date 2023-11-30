Elias Lindholm will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 20:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Lindholm has a goal in five games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Lindholm has a point in nine games this season (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 5 15 Points 8 5 Goals 4 10 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.