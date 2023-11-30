Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Should you wager on Erik Johnson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
