Should you wager on Erik Johnson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

