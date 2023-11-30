Evan Bouchard will be among those in action Thursday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:06 per game on the ice, is -6.

In five of 21 games this season, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has a point in 16 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 12 of 21 games this season, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 4 21 Points 4 5 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

