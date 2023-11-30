Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 30?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evander Kane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Kane averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 3-2
Oilers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
