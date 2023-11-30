The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evander Kane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Kane averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 3-2

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

