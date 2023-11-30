Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Fancy a wager on Kane in the Oilers-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evander Kane vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Kane has scored a goal in nine of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 21 games this season, Kane has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Kane has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Kane goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Kane Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 3 19 Points 0 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

