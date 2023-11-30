Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. If you're thinking about a bet on Zetterlund against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 16:53 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in six games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zetterlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 22 games played.

Zetterlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 3 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

