The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) travel to face the Fordham Rams (3-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: ESPN+

Fordham Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 41% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Knights allow to opponents.

In games Fordham shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Knights are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 112th.

The 71.3 points per game the Rams average are 10.6 fewer points than the Knights give up (81.9).

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.6% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 37th.

The Knights average 21.1 more points per game (88.6) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (67.5).

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham posted 74.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.8 more points than it averaged in away games (68.5).

Defensively the Rams were better in home games last year, surrendering 65.2 points per game, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.

Fordham averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 30% three-point percentage).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Fairleigh Dickinson averaged 81.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.7.

At home, the Knights conceded 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.6.

Fairleigh Dickinson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Abilene Christian L 59-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/20/2023 Kent State L 79-72 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/27/2023 Manhattan W 93-61 Rose Hill Gymnasium 11/30/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/3/2023 Tulane - Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/6/2023 NJIT - Rose Hill Gymnasium

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule