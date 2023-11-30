Thursday's contest at Rose Hill Gymnasium has the Fordham Rams (3-3) squaring off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-71 victory, as our model heavily favors Fordham.

The matchup has no set line.

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-12.0)

Fordham (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.1

Fordham has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Fairleigh Dickinson, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Rams are 4-2-0 and the Knights are 5-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +23 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) and give up 67.5 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

The 35.0 rebounds per game Fordham averages rank 118th in the nation, and are 4.3 more than the 30.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Fordham knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (271st in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make at a 30.6% rate.

The Rams rank 295th in college basketball with 87.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 82.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Fordham has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (339th in college basketball play), 1.3 fewer than the 16.0 it forces on average (20th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.6 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allow 81.9 per contest (344th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson is 104th in the country at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.0 (seventh-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

Fairleigh Dickinson wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.8 (176th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

