The Fordham Rams (1-1) will play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 77.4 47th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 49th 34.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th 204th 12.7 Assists 14.7 62nd 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

