Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (1-1) will play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Fordham Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)
- Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
