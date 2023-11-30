The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they attempt to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Fordham Rams (3-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 158.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fordham -11 158

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fordham vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Rams are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Fordham has played as a favorite of -769 or more once this season and won that game.

The Rams have a 88.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knights have played as an underdog of +500 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158 % of Games Over 158 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 0 0% 71.3 159.9 67.5 149.4 137.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 4 66.7% 88.6 159.9 81.9 149.4 148.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Fordham vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

The Rams average 71.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 81.9 the Knights give up.

The Knights' 88.6 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 67.5 the Rams allow.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 2-4-0 1-1 4-2-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 3-3-0 0-1 5-1-0

Fordham vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham Fairleigh Dickinson 18-2 Home Record 10-5 6-5 Away Record 8-9 13-6-1 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 12-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.