The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Garnet Hathaway light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

Hathaway has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Hathaway has no points on the power play.

Hathaway averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:23 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

