Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - November 30
The New Jersey Devils, including Jack Hughes, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Considering a wager on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Jack Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
|Devils vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Flyers Prediction
|Devils vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Flyers Player Props
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Hughes has averaged 15:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- In Hughes' 15 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In 11 of 15 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Hughes has an assist in nine of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.
- There is a 60.6% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|15
|Games
|4
|26
|Points
|4
|7
|Goals
|3
|19
|Assists
|1
