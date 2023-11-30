The New Jersey Devils, including Jack Hughes, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Considering a wager on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jack Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hughes has averaged 15:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In Hughes' 15 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 15 Games 4 26 Points 4 7 Goals 3 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.