The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

MacDonald has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

