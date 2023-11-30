Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- MacDonald has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
