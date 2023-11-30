In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jake McCabe to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

McCabe has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

