Can we count on James Hamblin lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

