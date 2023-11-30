Will James Hamblin Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 30?
Can we count on James Hamblin lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hamblin stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Hamblin has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.