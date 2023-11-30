Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 30?
When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jason Dickinson find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Dickinson has no points on the power play.
- Dickinson's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 63 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|3
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
