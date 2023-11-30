Can we anticipate Jean-Gabriel Pageau finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Pageau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pageau has zero points on the power play.

Pageau averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:15 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:32 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:53 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

