Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Pageau's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu

0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau has averaged 16:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Pageau has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pageau has a point in six of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Pageau has an assist in five of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 34.5% that Pageau hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Pageau has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 11 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

