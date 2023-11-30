Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Should you wager on Jeff Skinner to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- Skinner has scored in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Skinner has scored four goals on the power play.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:57
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
