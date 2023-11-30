Jeff Skinner and the Buffalo Sabres will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Does a wager on Skinner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jeff Skinner vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus this season, in 17:19 per game on the ice, is -2.

Skinner has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Skinner has a point in 13 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Skinner has an assist in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skinner Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 2 18 Points 4 10 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

