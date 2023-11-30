Will Jesper Bratt score a goal when the New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bratt stats and insights

Bratt has scored in six of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:41 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:42 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 20:07 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:35 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:22 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.