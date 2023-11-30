Jesper Bratt will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Bratt's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Bratt has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in 12 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Bratt goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 4 25 Points 3 8 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

