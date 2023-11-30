Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
Can we anticipate Joel Farabee scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Farabee stats and insights
- In eight of 22 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- Farabee has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Farabee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Farabee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|13:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
