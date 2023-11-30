Can we anticipate Joel Farabee scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • In eight of 22 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • Farabee has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Farabee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:02 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:24 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:47 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:12 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

