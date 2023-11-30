Joel Farabee Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - November 30
The Philadelphia Flyers, including Joel Farabee, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Thinking about a wager on Farabee in the Flyers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Joel Farabee vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Farabee Season Stats Insights
- Farabee has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).
- Farabee has a goal in eight of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Farabee has a point in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Farabee has an assist in five of 22 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
- There is a 29.4% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Farabee Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|22
|Games
|4
|15
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
