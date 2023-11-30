The Philadelphia Flyers, including Joel Farabee, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Thinking about a wager on Farabee in the Flyers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joel Farabee vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Farabee has a goal in eight of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Farabee has a point in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Farabee has an assist in five of 22 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 4 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

