The Buffalo Sabres, John-Jason Peterka included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Peterka available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:35 per game on the ice, is +3.

Peterka has a goal in nine games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 14 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has an assist in seven of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Peterka goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Peterka has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Peterka Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 2 17 Points 2 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.