Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is John Marino going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will John Marino score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Marino stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Marino has zero points on the power play.
- Marino averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:29
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
