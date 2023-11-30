On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is John Marino going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Marino score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marino stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Marino has zero points on the power play.
  • Marino averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:25 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:27 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:29 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.