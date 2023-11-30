John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In seven of 20 games this season, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Tavares has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in eight of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Tavares having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 2 20 Points 2 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

